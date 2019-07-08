She made the shocking admission in her new reality show

Katie Price doesn’t know her youngest children’s birthdays and has even had to Google them to find out.

In an upcoming scene from her reality show, My Crazy Life, Katie, 41, admits having to Google Jett and Bunny’s birthdays during a conversation with her ex-husband, Kieran Hayler.

According to the Daily Star, the former couple are discussing who will have the children over the summer.

Kieran says to Katie: ‘What about the children’s birthdays? They are in the summer holidays so that would mean I’d miss out.’

Katie then says: ‘When’s their birthdays? Let me Google it.’

Bunny turns five on 5 August and Jett will turn six on 12 August.

While Kieran is still a big part of the children’s lives, he has moved on with new girlfriend Michelle Penticost.

However, speaking to Fabulous magazine this week, Katie claimed that Kieran would ‘love to get back with her.’

She said: ‘Now Kieran has accepted he’s a cheat and always will be I have banter with him about it.

‘He’d love to get back with me, but I’d never trust him. He’ll never change.’

But despite their messy break-up, Katie says she still wants to marry again.

She said: ‘I can’t wait. I want that Prince Charming, to be with him forever. I thought Kieran was forever.

‘I thought they all were. I think it has to be fourth time lucky. I wanna look at that someone and not have my head turned.’

When asked if she feels that way about her current boyfriend, Kris Boyson, she replied: ‘Yes, and I had it with Pete, 100%. And Kieran until the end when I just lost respect for him.’

Lets hope it is fourth time Lucky, Katie!