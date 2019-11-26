“It’s shocking” Katie Price begs online trolls to leave son Harvey alone

The star spoke out in a live TV intervieew

Katie Price has pleaded with trolls to leave her disabled son Harvey alone in a heartfelt TV appearance.

Katie, 41, and Harvey, 17, appeared on Channel 5 News to reveal that he is the new ambassador for autism charity, Anna Kennedy Online.

Opening up about the abuse Harvey receives, the star said, “It’s just so shocking what do you do, what do you do? He’s innocent, he wouldn’t harm a fly.

READ MORE: Katie Price threatening to ‘fly to Australia and confront Emily Atack’ over Extra Camp host’s STD joke

“I think it’s good that he’s in public eye because there’s so many people out there who are scared, they don’t know how to cope or they don’t go out because they think people might look at them.”

Katie then explained to Harvey, who has Prada-Willi syndrome, autism and partial blindness, what it means to be an ambassador, telling him, “you’re going to help other people like Harvey and protect them from people being horrible.”

This isn’t the first time Katie has had to call out trolls, and she’s made it her mission to make online trolling a criminal offence – even receiving support from MPs.

READ MORE: Katie Price has ‘lost feeling in her face’ after too many face lifts in Turkey

She previously said after discovering people were mocking Harvey online, “This is why I need to get online abuse a criminal offence.

“These people should be named and shamed saying stuff about my son.”

She added: “Why do people continue to mock my son.

“If these people met Harvey they would feel disgusted.

“I don’t care what anybody says to me. I’ve been called everything, so I’m quite tolerant to it. But to Harvey, it’s sick.

“He doesn’t understand. But I understand and I won’t let it drop.”

Good on you, Katie!