Katie Price shares heartbreaking update on mum Amy’s terminal illness

Katie Price has updated fans on her mum’s illness.

The model took to her social media to share an update about her mum, as she posted an adorable snap of her family celebrating Christmas together.

Katie took to her Instagram page to share a sweet photo of her family gathered around the Christmas tree opening their presents.

The mum-of-five shared a photo of herself cosied on the sofa with her two children that she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre, son Junior and daughter Princess.

Sitting across from the three is Katie’s mum Amy, with the whole family smiling in front of the Christmas tree and a hoard of presents and wrapping paper covering the floor in front of them.

Alongside the snap Katie wrote, ‘Presents all opened… Now who’s going to clean up all this mess? 🤣‘.

The post raked up over 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans leaving well wishes for Katie’s mum, who suffers from terminal lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and was given a five-year prognosis back in 2017.

‘Lovely pic Katie hope your mum is doing ok She looks so well!!’ wrote one fan. ‘Amy you are an inspiration to others stay strong and positive x’.

And Katie quickly responded to the comment, giving an update on her mum’s condition.

‘Thank you,’ wrote Katie, ‘she is an incredibly strong person.

‘She only has 42% capacity left of her lungs,’ continued the doting daughter, updating fans on her mother’s health, before sweetly adding, ‘I must get my strength from her ❤️‘.

Other fans also left sweet messages for Katie and her mother Amy, with many even pointing out how much she looks like granddaughter Princess.

‘I think Princess looks so much like your Mum,’ wrote one fan, ‘always have ~ you lot are great! Xx’.

‘Your mum is so beautiful,’ added another, ‘what an inspirational lady – a lovely photo that speaks a thousand words ❤️‘.

‘Keep going Katie,’ wrote another. ‘Fab mother and person inside and out. 💖👌🏻’

While one commented, ‘How well does your mum look! Still so youthful looking. All the best. Xx’.

