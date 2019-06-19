Baby number five... or just attention seeking?

Katie Price has hinted she’s expecting her fifth child in a cryptic Instagram post.

The former glamour model, who is already mum to Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny, has left fans guessing with the Instragram upload shared late on Wednesday.

The mum, 41, posted an old snap of herself with on-off boyfriend Kris Boyson looking all loved up.

But it was the accompanying caption that created a buzz with her two million followers.

‘If only people knew what we know,’ Katie cryptically wrote.

Expectant mums are advised not to announce they’re pregnant until 12 weeks, when the risk of miscarriage sharply drops.

Under the snap, one of her followers commented, ‘You’re pregnant again,’ while another said, ‘Pregnant or married.’

While a third excitedly wrote, ‘Another baby Price is on the way!’

However, the post appeared to rile a few others, who promptly accused Katie of being desperate for ‘attention’.

‘You’re talking s*** for attention again,’ one shared. ‘Sadly nobody is interested,’ another wrote.

Personal trainer Kris and Katie have been dating on and off for over a year after first going public during her 40th birthday celebrations while on a trip to Bruges.

Katie’s post comes just days after she shared another mysterious meme and accompanying caption about leaking ‘all my information and evidence’.

The meme read: ‘Don’t underestimate me. I know more than I say, think more than I speak, & notice more than you realise.’

Katie then added the caption: ‘It’s now my time to go back in time to the present day with all my information and evidence and amazing lawyers to now wipe the smugness of the people who found it entertaining to completely try to destroy me in media and my industry.’

Hordes of Katie’s followers were quick to reply, with many slamming her for blaming others for her struggles.

One commenter hit back: ‘I think you pretty much destroyed yourself. Sorry buy you should try take ownership, not continue to blame others,’ while one more piped up to add: ‘I am confused…. didn’t you manage that all by yourself?’

While another bluntly added: ‘Wow!!! Wasn’t you the one who done this to yourself?? Still trying to blame others for you’re downfall when In fact you just need to look in the mirror to see whose to blame.’