The reason Katie Price ‘secretly hates’ Holly Willoughby

Former glamour model Katie Price seems to be suffering from a case of the green eyed monster, after it was reported she ‘secretly hates’ presenter Holly Willoughby and is jealous of her telly success.

An air of awkwardness between the pair was previously displayed when reality star Katie made a dig at Holly’s weight, during a live TV link during an episode of This Morning back in 2017.

As 40-year-old KP tucked into a slice of Christmas cake, she couldn’t resist telling Holly: ‘You need some of this, you’ve lost too much weight.’

The This Morning host, 38, who is then thought to have slimmed down to a size 10, grinned and simply replied: ‘Thanks!’

Now it has been reported that Katie has been gossiping about Hol’s figure ever since, with an insider revealing: ‘Katie thinks Holly needs to boost her curves like she has in the past, she’s not “Holly Willoughbooby” any more.

‘She’s even said she needs work on her famous Willoughboobies, just like her, after losing so much weight!’

Speaking to The Sun, the insider continued: ‘Katie definitely has a hint of the green eyed monster when it comes to Holly, but deep down that’s because she desperately wishes she could be more like her.’

The mum-of-five is allegedly envious of Holly’s success on ITV, with the blonde beauty being a fan favourite on This Morning.

‘Katie wants to be the queen of daytime again – not Holly, who’s at the top of her game.’

KP is said to be on the hunt to take back her crown from Holly, hoping to reclaim her place on the Loose Women panel.

‘She desperately wants her job back on Loose Women after leaving due to her marriage split and cocaine use – she says that will prove she’s queen bee again.’