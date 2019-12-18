What are friends for, eh?

Kerry Katona has vowed to take in Katie Price and her five kids for Christmas after the star was declared bankrupt last month.

Kerry, who herself has been declared bankrupt twice in 2008 and 2013, says that after Katie helped her in her toughest moments, she wants to return the favour.

She told Closer magazine, “When I was going through a difficult time with George (her late ex-husband) one night, I rang Kate. She said, ‘Get in the car and come and stay here right now.’

READ MORE: Katie Price reveals ex husband Peter Andre called to offer her help after she was declared bankrupt

“So if she needed somewhere to stay, of course she could stay with me for Christmas – I’ll take her in and all of the kids.”

Kerry, who met Katie on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2004, will be spending Christmas at her house with her five children, Molly, Lilly-Sue, Heidi, Max and DJ, her partner, Ryan Mahoney and mum Sue.

But Katie’s money worries might be over sooner than she thought, as she’s set to earn a wedge for the next series of her reality show, My Crazy Life.

Insiders have told The Sun Online that she’s already filming a fourth series and has signed a mega money deal.

The source said, “She’s saying it’s at least six figures – she gets paid by the episode and more for specials – and she’s already filming.

“The cameras went with her to the Dreamboys the other night and will follow her through her house move and bankruptcy.”

Katie, who is mum to Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny, was declared bankrupt in November after the High Court found she had failed to stick to a plan to repay her debts, which are estimated to be a whopping £800,000.

Hopefully things turn around for you soon, Pricey!