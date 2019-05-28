As the mum-of-five sparks rumours she and Kris Boyson are to marry, CelebsNow can reveal the truth

Katie Price set tongues wagging over the weekend when she stepped out wearing a sparkler on her wedding finger – despite the fact she and third husband Kieran Hayler still haven’t finalised their divorce.

The former glamour model turned 41 earlier this month and her latest accessory sparked rumours among fans that boyfriend Kris Boyson had popped the question on her special day. The personal trainer was even spotted in posh jewellers Cartier recently…

But a well-placed source tells CelebsNow that, for once, marriage is the last thing on Katie’s mind, explaining, ‘She and Kris are not engaged. Kate knew wearing a diamond on that finger would have people guessing but that’s as far as it goes.

‘She loves weddings and knows that one day it will happen again for her, but right now it’s the last thing on her mind. The worry for Kate is that it’s going so well with Kris right now and, historically for her, that all ends when she gets married.’

Instead, Katie seems to be focusing on spending time with her children right now.

The mum-of-five took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to her eldest son Harvey as he turned 17.

Sharing a series of adorable snaps of Harvey, proud mum Katie wrote, ‘Not my baby anymore. 17 years old you make me so proud everyday Harv happy birthday.’

Kris also posted a birthday message, adding, ‘Happy 17th birthday to this amazing man who I’m lucky enough to be able to call my mate.’