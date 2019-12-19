Seems like they're off again...

Katie Price has moved her things out of boyfriend Kris Boyson‘s house after a furious row, according to an insider.

Kris, who met Katie last year, is even thought to have contacted her ex-husband, Kieran Hayler, after the fight for advice.

An insider told The Sun Online, “Katie and Kris had a huge row over the weekend and have barely spoken since.

“She seems to have decided that she’s totally done with him and is sending a friend to get her things back from his house.

“It’s like she’s frozen him out.”

The source claims that the row came after Katie “had had enough of Kris’s ‘moaning’.”

They continued, “She was working all hours making appearances and earning money, but he accused her of using the house like a hotel and treating him like a nanny.

“It’s actually really awkward as on the TV show, which was filmed weeks ago, she’s asking Kris to have a baby, but in real life it’s all fallen apart.

“It’s got so bad that Kris even asked her ex, Kieran how he coped after the split.”

It comes after Katie’s close friend, Kerry Katona, offered to take Katie and her family in this Christmas after she was declared bankrupt last month.

She said, “When I was going through a difficult time with George (her late ex-husband) one night, I rang Kate. She said, ‘Get in the car and come and stay here right now.’

“So if she needed somewhere to stay, of course she could stay with me for Christmas – I’ll take her in and all of the kids.”

Katie, who is mum to Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny, was declared bankrupt in November after the High Court found she had failed to stick to a plan to repay her debts, which are estimated to be a whopping £800,000.