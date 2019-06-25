Pricey is after the Love Island lads

Katie Price secretly has her eye on Love Island hunks Tommy Fury and Anton Danyluk, it has been reported.

Having tuned in to watch follow this year’s Islander’s every move with the rest of the nation, the 40-year-old former glamour model has set her sights on 20-year-old boxer Tommy and 24-year-old gym owner, Anton.

This certainly isn’t the first time Katie has had a crush on one of the Love Island lads. The mum-of-five confessed to fancying series three star, Chris Hughes, allegedly sharing flirty messages with him back in 2017.

The ex farm boy claimed that Katie had been texting him after a brief meeting on Loose Women, while he was still dating Love Island co-star Olivia Attwood.

A source said: ‘Katie is the biggest Love Island fan – a few years ago she fancied Chris Hughes and now she’s got her eyes on Anton and Tommy.’

Speaking to The Sun, the insider also revealed that Pricey can’t see why stunning villa girls, Yewande Biala and Arabella Chi were fighting over shared love interest Danny Williams.

They continued: ‘She’s not fussed about Danny and can’t understand why two woman are fighting over him – but she’s looking forward to meeting all the boys.’

Reality telly personality KP is no stranger to dating a younger man and is currently with personal trainer Kris Boyson who is ten years her junior.

Before getting together with the fitness pro, Katie married her now-estranged hubby Kieran Hayler, aged 32.

She also dated model Leandro Penna, 33, back in 2012 and reportedly enjoyed a brief fling with 25-year-old Essex businessman Alex Adderson last year.