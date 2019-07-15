Has Pricey tied the knot with hubby number four?

Katie Price and her boyfriend Kris Boyson left fans wondering if they had tied the knot this weekend, after they shared a series of cryptic wedding themed posts on Instagram.

The former glamour model has been dating personal trainer Kris since last year, following her split from estranged husband, Kieran Hayler, with whom she shares five-year-old son Jett and four-year-old daughter Bunny.

But Pricey left fans wondering if her divorce from Kieran had finally gone ahead, when she heavily hinted that she and Kris had celebrated their wedding on Saturday.

Posting a snapshot of a white plaque with the words ‘Mr & Mrs Boyson 13th July 2019’ printed on, the 41-year-old reality star began speculation that she and Kris had taken the big leap.

Fuelling the rumours, Kris took to his own social media platforms to share snippets of the wedding day.

On his Instagram story, he shared a selfie video as he posed in a car, wearing a pair of sunglasses and captioning the footage: ‘Boyson wedding. Let’s GO!’ before adding: ‘Watch how big we do this sh**.’

Meanwhile, mum-of-five Katie posed in her outfit for the day for another Instagram upload, flaunting her white, lace frock for her two million followers.

Beside the outfit pic, she wrote: ‘How gorgeous is this dress 😍 it’s from @jyylondon ☀️wore it yesterday & had so many compliments!💕.’

One fan then asked: ‘Wedding dress???’

MORE:Katie Price ‘can’t remember her children’s birthdays’ and has to ‘Google’ them Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

With another chipping in: ‘Am I the only one that noticed the ‘Mr & Mrs Boyson, 13th July 2019’ photo in Katie’s story last night?? I mean I don’t like to speculate but uh.’

Taking to Twitter to air their suspicions, a third fan wrote: ‘Has @KatiePrice got married today?? Just seen the Instagram story??’

Despite what it looked like, KP and her flame were actually attending the wedding of another member of the Boyson family.

Sharing more snippets from the special day he thanked his relative, Daniel: ‘BOYSON BOYS! So privileged to be part of such a big day. Thank you to @danboyson7 & @courtneyattrell – Love ya both!’