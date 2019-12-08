Katie Price could be planning a move stateside as her life in the UK continues to crumble.

According to an insider, the former glamour model is over her life in the UK and thinks moving across the pond could kickstart her career again.

The source told The Sun, “Katie has been saying that after everything that has happened to her in the past few months that her future might lie elsewhere.

“She loves America and would love to film some of her new TV show. She thinks US viewers would like her and it could be a way of making money.”

With programmes such as the Housewives of America being a huge hit over there, Katie thinks she could fit right in.

“Katie loves all the Housewives of America shows. She thinks all the people who watch that would enjoy seeing how she lives her life,” the insider added.

But, despite thinking the answer to her problems is up to to sticks and move across the pond, her five children – Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny – are stopping her from taking the leap.

“The biggest problem is the kids. They are young and are in school and Katie knows it would be a massive upheaval,” the insider explained.

And with her mum having been diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017, it would be a huge loss to be far from her mum.

“Katie would also miss her mum. But Katie has been increasingly miserable in recent weeks so thinks a new start might be good for everyone.”

One thing that’s not clear is whether or not boyfriend Kris Boyson would be involved in the plans as the pair continue to enjoy an on/ off romance.

Despite their tumultuous relationship and Katie’s alleged infidelity, the pair managed to stay friends after their most recent split. And have now decided to jet off to New York to spend some quality time together.

“Normally Katie’s relationships end in a huge row, but with Kris it’s different,” a source told The Sun.

“They’ll still stay friends and she will still need his help with the kids, and to stay at his house.

“He’s really worried about her and all the pressure she’s under – so that’s why he’s not walking away.”

Could it be back on for these two?