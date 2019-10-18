Katie Price’s son Junior too ’embarrassed’ to go home to mucky mansion

Peter Andre's son is refusing to stay at his mum's house

Katie Price‘s son Junior is reportedly too “embarrassed” to return home to his mum’s mucky mansion.

Despite plans for the mum of five to rent nearby while the Sussex property is being renovated, the son she shares with Peter Andre is refusing to stay overnight due to the “mess”.

Junior is choosing to stay with his dad and his step-mum Emily MacDonagh instead.

A source told The Mirror: “He was so embarrassed by the mess and preferred Peter’s cleaner house. He is like any teenage boy and embarrasses easily so he just didn’t visit the house.

“He still saw his mum but wouldn’t stay overnight because he just couldn’t stand the mess.”

Referencing the fact Katie is on a driving ban, the source added: “Junior also needed to get to school and Katie not driving meant it was more difficult to get around.”

Katie recently abandoned her mucky mansion in the hopes she could get the whole building overhauled in time for Christmas, and turned into a wedding venue.

However, it now seems it’s unlikely it will be ready by December, and she’s looking for somewhere more permanent to live.

An insider told The Sun: “Katie’s at her wits end with the house – it’s a building site and nowhere near finished. She can’t spend Christmas in there so is looking to rent somewhere locally and downsize.

“It’ll be a fresh start and means she can fully clean out the house and carry on with the plans to turn it into a wedding venue.

“She wants to stay local for the kids and to stay near friends.”

Katie’s mansion is located in Sussex, and she bought it for £1.3million in 2014.

The three-storey property has a whopping nine bedrooms, and includes a two-bedroom annexe, which Katie and her family have been staying in.