Pricey feels that the split was down to her

Katie Price has claimed that she and ex husband Peter Andre would still be married if it wasn’t for her obsession with being famous.

Speaking of her famously tumultuous relationship with her first hubby and dad to children Junior, 14, and Princess,12, the former glamour model, 41, confessed that she feels she would still be with the Mysterious Girl singer if she hadn’t been so involved with the media.

She revealed: ‘With Pete, I probably wouldn’t have done so much stuff in the media because I reckon we still would be together if certain people hadn’t been involved, 100%.

‘But you learn, and maybe it wouldn’t have made me the person I am today. I’m a hopeless romantic and at least that’s a good side to me. I’m very loving.’

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, the mum-of-five, who is currently dating personal trainer Kris Boyson said that she is hoping to pin down husband number four.

‘I can’t wait [to marry again]. I want that Prince Charming, to be with him forever. I thought Kieran was forever. I thought they all were. I think it has to be fourth time lucky. I wanna look at someone and not have my head turned.

Revealing she felt that way with fellow I’m A Celebrity star Peter and latest husband Kieran Hayler, she added that she eventually ‘lost respect’ for the father to youngest children, Jett, 5, and Bunny, 4.

Pricey also claimed in the interview that one of her biggest fears is never walking down the aisle again.

When asked if anything scares her, she replied: ‘Not ever being married again and having that family unit. Losing money or whatever doesn’t faze me, but it’s all about family for me.’

Katie has been legally married to Kieran since their wedding in January 2013, but the couple split for good back in May 2018.

Before that, the reality star was married to cage fighter Alex Reid for little under a year, between 2010 and 2011.