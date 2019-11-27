As the drama continues in her life Katie Price is reportedly laying the blame for her bankruptcy with ex-husband Peter Andre.

Katie, 41, is said to have addressed her money woes on a packed train during rush hour this week, no doubt leaving commuters stratching their heads as she swigged from an M&S tinny.

According to The Sun, Pricey said, ‘Tomorrow, I’m being declared bankrupt. Even though I’m not bothered. ’ve known it’s coming, going bankrupt, because I took him [Peter] to court. He’s the worst person ever.

‘I f**king can’t wait. I’m better off. I know I shouldn’t say it. It’s good for me. It’s better than paying two-and-a-half grand a month to f**king HMRC. I’m not worried.’

Mum-of-five Katie – was travelling from King’s Cross to Ebbsfleet – also told her fellow travellers that she wouldn’t do Strictly Come Dancing because ‘they don’t offer enough money’.

But perhaps the most bonkers things about Katie’s alleged rant was her insistance that the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew‘s former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein was keeping her out of the press.

‘Is this Epstein thing going on at the moment?’ Katie asked. ‘That’s given me a break for a few days. Without him they might have s*** on me.’

Despite the fact she was once worth an estimated £40m, former glamour model Katie was declared bankrupt on Tuesday.

It’s now believed she’s at risk of becoming homeless and losing her £2m mansion in West Sussex.