Katie is allegedly still 'obsessed' with Pete

Katie Price’s friends are said to be concerned about her ‘obsession’ with her ex husband, Peter Andre, even ten years after the pair split.

The iconic celebrity couple found love when they met in the I’m A Celebrity jungle back in 2004 but had already been married, had two children and divorced by 2009.

Now, ten years on from the break up, those close to 41-year-old Katie feel that her reminiscing on the marriage is beginning to ‘destroy her’.

A source revealed: ‘It’s been more than ten years since they split, but she’s more obsessed with Pete than ever – she talks about him constantly, comparing all her partners to him and reliving every detail of their time together.

‘It’s almost as if the ten-year anniversary of their split has made her even more nostalgic. She’s always reminisced, but lately she can’t seem to talk about anything else – it’s quite worrying. She seems locked in the past and everyone feels it’s unhealthy for her and the kids.

Speaking to Closer, the insider also claimed that Pricey would still speak to her kids about Peter regularly, revealing what cereal he liked for breakfast and ‘silly things he used to do around the house’.

‘It’s confusing for the kids, especially Princess and Junior, because one minute she’s bashing Pete so publicly and the next she’s talking about fond memories they shared together,’ they added.

The reality star also recently claimed that she would still be married to the Mysterious Girl singer if she hadn’t been so obsessed with media attention during their romance.

Speaking to Fabulous, she confessed: ‘With Pete, I probably wouldn’t have done so much stuff in the media because I reckon we still would be together if certain people hadn’t been involved, 100%.

‘But you learn, and maybe it wouldn’t have made me the person I am today. I’m a hopeless romantic and at least that’s a good side to me. I’m very loving.’