Pricey's Barbie-esque whip was towed away

Katie Price has had her pink VW Beetle towed away after missing letters demanding payment for a driving fine issued two years ago.

The former glamour model owed £2.50 after failing to pay a toll charge on the Dartford Crossing back in 2017.

She failed to pay the cash so the cost built up to around £800.

Insiders have revealed the 41-year-old reality star didn’t see letters demanding the money and last month bailiffs took her Barbie-esque vehicle away.

The source told The Sun: ‘Katie’s saying the letters must have got overlooked as she had no idea that the fine had spiralled from £2.50 to £800.

‘The bailiffs turned up and threatened to clamp all the cars on the drive, before towing the VW Beetle.

‘With the towing charges on top of the fine, that’s £1,300 if she wants to get the car back.’

The mum-of-five has only just got her driving license back, after it was revoked from her following a drink-drive arrest last October.

She was banned from driving after police found her holding her car keys while sitting inside her Range Rover after it had crashed into a hedge and another car.

At the time, Katie claimed a mystery male friend was driving but had run off – leaving Katie, who was twice the legal limit, in the car.

The feisty media personality was also banned for speeding in 2018 – and then had to hand herself in for driving without a licence after getting confused about when she was allowed to get behind the wheel again.

Recently, Pricey’s friend Dionne Dunne quit her job as her personal assistant after she was forced to drive her around everywhere.

The role also reportedly required her to pick up dog poo and return online shopping orders.