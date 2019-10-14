Katie Price has revealed her childhood goals after digging out an old exercise book featuring her teenage predictions.

The 41-year-old mum of five, has taken a trip down memory lane after she flicked through a series of old school exercise books and stumbled across her life goals that she had written when she was just 13 when she attended Patcham High School in Brighton.

Under the headline When I Grow Up, a young Katie Infield-Price wrote, ‘When I grow up I hope to find a nice good looking man with lots of money and I want to own a riding stable and travel around the world. I want to be a secretary as well but already I have had three horses so that’s a start and a big house with a swimming pool and a stables and a sand school’

And Katie has gone on to own her own riding stables, modelling and her time as a celebrity has allowed her to travel the world and she is currently living in her big house with a swimming pool although it’s been criticised for being a “mucky mansion” after it appears she has struggled with the upkeep.

Reflecting on her past goals, with more life experience these days having been married three times – first husband was Peter Andre, followed by Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

Katie, who is mum to sons Harvey, 17, Junior, 14, and Jett, four and daughters Princess, 12, and Bunny, aged five was quick to point out one goal which she no longer wanted.

She said, ‘These were my goals at the age of 13. I quickly realised I didn’t want or need the man with money but the rest came true.’

Katie also shared a page of her work which discusses her actions, beliefs and gives reasons.

Here she declared, ‘I believe in saving money. I believe in helping the world. I don’t believe in Father Christmas and I don’t believe in fairys [sic].’

And she shared her own rules for living, which included, ‘Sex at school they should do more on contraception’ and ‘condoms should be free,’ and third said, ‘No drinking in nightclubs and no drinking unless your 18 and only in your own home [sic]’

Clearly some rules were made to be broken, right?