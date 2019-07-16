Is Pricey's sixth baby on the way?

Katie Price and her boyfriend Kris Boyson have sparked rumours that the reality star is pregnant with child number six after posing for a wedding photograph together.

As the personal trainer took to Instagram to wish beau Katie good luck ahead of the launch of her new reality show My Crazy Life last night, fans were left wondering if the couple are expecting.

In the snap from Kris’ relative’s wedding at the weekend, Katie can be seen standing beside him with his hand cupped on the former glamour model’s stomach.

Noticing the stance, one fan commented: ‘Baby on the way ???’ while another chipped in: ‘Lovely pic. Is that hand on Katie tummy a hint at a little buba in there? 😉.’

Meanwhile, some followers were sceptical, with one suggesting that the pose was simply to start rumours: ‘Another publicity stunt to make everyone think she’s now pregnant🙄…’

But one more pointed out that the tummy holding could be meaningless: ‘My husband does this to me and I’m not pregnant.’

Over on her own Instagram account, Pricey continued to fuel the allegations as she alluded to life as a parent with a cryptic quote.

The 41-year-old posted an image that read ‘My biggest accomplishment will never be money. It’ll be who I raised.’

Lots of KP’s loyal supporters made sure to send words of praise in response, with one commenting: ‘Absolutely right and what a great job you have done 👌,’ and a second agreeing, adding: ‘You have been a great Mum . Anyone can see how much you love your kids . Well done 👍 x.’

Although, some of Katie’s two million followers weren’t in agreement, with one slating her for her recent blunder that saw her forget her youngest children, five-year-old Jett and four-year-old Bunny’s birthdays, and having to resort to Google.