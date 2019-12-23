They look identical!

Katie Price has posted a cute picture of her lookalike daughter Princess alongside a throwback shot of herself.

Comparing the pictures on Instagram, in which Princess appears to be wearing a brunette wig, Katie wrote, “How much does princess look like me, I was 18 in this pic and that was Princess yesterday.”

The mother and daughter both sport long curly hair and big blue eyes in the pics, and celebrities rushed to compliment Katie’s daughter.

Love Island star Olivia Buckland commented, “She is so beautiful.”

Katie’s sweet post about her daughter comes after her bankruptcy woes – with her recently admitting that her ‘mucky mansion’ is now ready for carpets and furniture after she faced becoming homeless.

Sources say, “Katie is refusing to accept that she has to lose the house. She absolutely loves her mansion and has told the people in charge of her bankruptcy to find a way.

“She doesn’t see how or why she should have to leave the place where she and the kids are so happy.

“A lot of her friends are really worried. She’s behaving a bit deluded and is just seemingly refusing to face up to reality.”

Katie did the last school run of the year to collect Jett and Bunny from school with Princess in tow and has been enjoying a blow dry – despite her money woes.

Katie bought the home in Horsham, West Sussex, from ex-Cabinet Office Minister Francis Maude in 2014 for £1.3million. Its value then soared.

But a bankruptcy charge was placed on the property on December 3.

The former glamour model and mum of five – once worth £45m – was declared bankrupt by the High Court last month after failing to settle debts of an estimated £80k.

We hope things turn around soon, Katie!