The mum-of-five has posted her first YouTube vid

Katie Price has revealed that 11-year-old Princess likes wearing her shoes in a sweet family video.

Earlier this week, the former glamour model was slammed on social media for allowing her pre-teen daughter to wear a Playboy T-shirt after she shared a clip of Princess singing to her Instagram account.

One follower even blasted Katie for being ‘just so wrong in so many ways’.

But Katie’s very first YouTube video has shown the pair’s relationship in a new light. The 15 minute video, which is titled ‘Unboxing deliveries with Harvey & Princess’, shows the family opening parcels together. And it’s adorable.

Katie shared a clip from the video to Instagram, asking: ‘Who else shares their wardrobe with their daughters?’

The clip shows Katie unboxing some faux fur sliders, which Princess immediately tries on for size, triumphantly declaring: ‘They actually fit me!’

When Katie comments: ‘You know you like wearing my shoes,’ Princess responds: ‘Well, you wear mine as well!’ Cute.

Katie’s followers were quick to comment on the sweet mother-daughter dynamic shown in the clip. ‘Princess is so much like you,’ wrote one. ‘Can’t wait for the next video.’

‘Haha love her! Such a mini you,’ another added.

Other mums were soon confessing to sharing clothes with their own daughters. ‘Best reason to have a girl,’ one fan declared. ‘She’s only 12 and we are the same size.’

And fans who watched the full video on YouTube couldn’t get enough of Katie’s eldest son Harvey, 16.

‘Oh Harvey is such a sweet boy…’ wrote one. ‘Much love to you and your lovely family Katie.’

‘I loooove Harvey,’ another agreed. ‘He is sooo cute and adorable. Bless him..’

‘Ugh I love Harvey so much! He’s amazing,’ a third viewer added.

Several people commented that Harvey’s sweet nature reflected well on Katie’s parenting.

One wrote: ‘Say what you want about her; but you can’t deny she’s a fab mum. Love Harvey he’s just gorgeous.’