Pricey wants her own pub

Katie Price wants to become a pub landlady in a bid to make back her millions and is already looking for one to buy, it has been reported.

The former glamour model is even said to be willing to move abroad to follow her dream of owning a drinking joint, in an attempt to pay back her debts.

The 41-year-old reality star is allegedly having to pay £12,000 a month to creditors to try and clear her £2.1 million owed and Katie’s friends say that the massive pay outs are what inspired her career goal.

A source revealed: ‘Katie’s been emailing friends in the hospitality business and asking them if they’ve heard of any small countryside pubs that are selling up.

‘Katie has always fancied herself as a bit of a landlady. She pictures herself working behind the bar as the kids play in the beer garden.’

The insider went on to tell The Sun that her boozy ambitions aren’t new, with Pricey having previously considered opening a wine bar with ex husband Peter Andre before they split in 2009.

They continued: ‘Going all the way back to when she was married to Pete, Katie’s always had the dream of buying a restaurant or wine bar to open – there was talk of her and Pete opening somewhere in Cyprus for a while.

‘She’d have to hire people to run it, but she would love a place to entertain her family and friends.

‘If the right location and venue she’d jump at it. She’d even consider somewhere abroad, a bar in Spain in an area popular with tourists, to trade on her name.

‘At the end of the day, she’s a businesswoman and she knows what makes money.’

If KP’s pub dreams come true, we’ll definitely pop down for a pint!