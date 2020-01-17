Never underestimate the Pricey

Katie Price has revealed today that her hit Quest Red show, My Crazy Life, will be back for a new season in summer.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, former glamour model Katie wrote, “So excited to announce that #KPMyCrazyLife will be back for a new series in the summer!”

it looks like fans will be in for a treat, as she posted the news with a picture of herself alongside the quote, “It’ll be full of Pricey drama and down-to-earth-truth!”

The news comes after Katie apparently ‘begged’ her ex Kieran Hayler to spend what would have been their seventh anniversary together – which was yesterday.

An insider told The Sun, “Katie has told Kieran they should spend the day with the kids on 16 January, but he’s not sure.”

Hinting she may have wanted to film it for the new series, they added, “Everyone thinks it’s weird for them to celebrate a wedding anniversary – yes, it’ll make good TV, but while they technically are married, they’ve both moved on! Things are very much over between them.”

Officially, Katie and Kieran are still married – which friends say is down to bankrupt Katie not being able to afford a £300 online divorce.

And it isn’t the first time Katie has wanted to celebrate their anniversary since they split, as she marked their fifth anniversary with a post on Instagram.

It’s no wonder Kieran wasn’t keen to celebrate the event, after Katie hurled abuse at his girlfriend, Michelle Pentecost in the school playground, labelling her a ‘f*****g c***’.

In June 2019, Katie pleaded guilty to using threatening and abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Horsham Magistrates Court.