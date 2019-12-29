Katie Price has opened up on her difficult year.

The model took to her social media to reflect on the past year with her fans, opening up about her hopes for a more positive beginning later this week.

Katie got candid in her post, thanking her loyal fans for standing by her during the difficult times that she has gone through.

The reality TV star posted a racy snap of her enjoying a bubble bath in her home, while sipping on a glass of bubbles.

‘Reflecting and celebrating in style in this beautiful bathroom having some well needed Me time,’ she wrote alongside the photo.

‘Just want to thank all my loyal fans and supporters who have stood by me throughout a difficult year!

‘I appreciate you all,’ added Katie, ‘and I am looking forward to a very exciting fresh beginning to 2020 💕💕‘.

Fans continued to support the star with the post raking up hundreds of comments and over 40,000 likes in just a few hours.

‘Wishing you the very best, always! 💝,’ wrote one, while another added, ‘💖💖 You got this Katie xx’.

‘You deserve all the support!’ commented another. ‘Your a beautiful person inside and out 🥰 xx’

Others wrote, ‘You will keep fighting that’s what you’ve always done 🙌🏻😘’, ‘You will bounce back lovely lady xx’ and ‘Keep going Katie!!! 💗💗💗💗 strongest woman ever!!! xx’.

Katie has had a tough year after being declared bankrupt and splitting with her on-off partner Kris Boyson.

Recently former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here co-star Kerry Katona vowed to stand by Katie through her bankruptcy.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Kerry said, “When I was going through a difficult time with George (her late ex-husband) one night, I rang Kate. She said, ‘Get in the car and come and stay here right now.’

“So if she needed somewhere to stay, of course she could stay with me for Christmas – I’ll take her in and all of the kids.”

Wishing you all the best in 2020 Katie!