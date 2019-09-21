Katie Price reunites with Geordie Shore pals during night out on the town

Katie Price was enjoying a night out with Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry when thier girls night was gate-crashed by Scotty T and James Tindall.

And, according to The Sun Online, Katie, 41, was ‘giddy’ to be hanging out with her reality TV pals – ‘laughing’ and ‘flicking her hair’.

An onlooker said: ‘The gang were ‘talking until the early hours.’

Having recently split from Kris Boyson, it’s no surprise Katie wanted to let her hair down with new gal pal Chloe in Durham.

But, while Chloe and Katie’s night was well-documented on social media, the Geordie Shore boys were nowhere to be seen.

‘It was like Katie wanted everyone to know she was out with Chloe, but kept James and Scotty off her social media,’ the insider added.

Although Katie is 17 years older than 24-year-old Chloe, the Geordie Shore star confessed she ‘couldn’t keep up the Pricey’ and admitted she felt ‘fragile’ the morning after their night together.

Chloe’s friendship with mum-of-five Katie has no doubt been a welcome distraction from her own heartache, having gone through a bitter break up with Sam Gowland. Despite accusing him of sleeping with former Love Island co-star Amber Davies, the pair were spotted together at a nightclub in Dubai recently.

Despite their ups and downs, Chloe hinted that she was ‘healing’ in a string of Instagram quotes.

‘Everything heals. Your body heals. Your heart heals. The mind heals. Wounds heal. Your soul repairs itself. Your happiness is always going to come back,’ one read.

Too true!