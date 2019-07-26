Katie Price revealed that she had a miscarriage earlier this year.

The TV star opened up on yesterday’s episode of Loose Women about her previous miscarriages, saying that she had experienced several in her life.

‘I’ve had more than three miscarriages in my life,’ said the mum-of-five.

Revealing her most recent one, she continued: ‘I had a miscarriage last year and I’ve had one this year. I’ve had more in the past.

‘I went to the fertility clinic because I’m 41 now and I still want more kids.

‘I was so shocked with what he said to me because I still think I’m young. Reality hit home with some of the things he said.’

Opening up on her fertility, the reality TV star said: ‘I’m in the last two brackets that I can have kids now. From 35 to 38 your level is quite high.

‘As soon as you hit 40 it’s completely lower and 40 to 45 even lower. I asked about freezing my eggs and he didn’t even recommend that either.

‘I was like: ‘Woah.’ I do want more kids. I’m lucky I’ve got five, but I’ve still got it in me to want more kids.’

The revelation came just after the 41-year-old announced live on the show that she is engaged to boyfriend Kris Boyson.

Showing off her diamond engagement ring, she said: ‘Kris bought the ring for that finger, so there you go, I’ve got love in my life.’

Speaking of her 29-year-old fiancé, the former model said: ‘The thing is, he puts me in my place.

‘He’s strict with me and I’m not used to that,’ said the mum-of-five, for whom this is the fifth marriage engagement.

‘He’s a good guy, he’s so good with Harvey, Harvey is obsessed with him.

‘Things are actually going well.’

This will be the fourth marriage for Katie, who is already mum to 17-year-old Harvey with footballer Dwight Yorke, 14-year-old Junior and 12-year-old Princess Tiaamii from her marriage to musician Peter Andre, and five-year-old Jett and four-year-old Bunny from her marriage to Kieran Hayler, from whom she is not yet divorced.