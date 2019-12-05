Katie Price has been slammed for dressing her daughter inappropriately.

The former model, who is a mum-of-five, has been criticised by social media users after Instagram viewers noticed that her young daughter was not wearing appropriate footwear when she was playing out in the cold.

Katie took to her Instagram page to share with her over two million followers a video of five-year-old daughter Bunny playing out in the garden.

The video shows Bunny dressed in leather look trousers with a pink long-sleeved t-shirt, pink fluffy gilet jacket and a pink hat.

On her feet the young girl, who Katie shares with estranged husband Kieran Hayler, was wearing a pair of pink fluffy slider sandals and her toes were completely out in the open.

Katie, who is also mum to 17-year-old Harvey son with ex-boyfriend Dwight Yorke, 14-year-old son Junior and 12-year-old daughter Princess with ex-husband Peter Andre and six-year-old son Jett also with Kieran, made the post to advertise her clothing boutique.

All of the clothes that Bunny is wearing in the social media video are available from Katie’s kids’ clothing boutique Princess & Bunny, named after her two daughters.

‘😍Bunny’s outfit from @princessandbunny.co.uk 💕,’ Katie captioned her post, ‘she loves playing in the garden 🥳 my clever buns! #ad’.

However, followers were not happy at the video, as they were concerned that Bunny would be getting cold, as her feet were out in the open in the middle of the December chill.

‘Fab but sliders in December not a good idea for playing in the garden,’ wrote one critic.

‘Isn’t it a bit cold for Bunnys little tootsies?’ added asked.

Another wrote, ‘Really cute but I bet her toes are freezing,’ while one added, ‘Flip flops in this weather mmm really.’