Katie Price under fire after showing off results of cosmetic procedure

Katie Price has come under fire after showing off her results of a cosmetic surgery procedure.

The TV star took to her Instagram account to share the results of a recent cosmetic surgery procedure with her two million followers.

Uploading an image of herself dolled up and posing with a full face of makeup on, the 41-year-old wrote: ‘Just genuinely want to say thank you to @zoejamesmua for doing my make up for races today! And no this isn’t a post in exchange for free makeup,’ she added, ‘I paid! Just felt good today 💕’.

And while there were those who complemented the former glamour model on her look, many slammed her for undergoing cosmetic surgery.

‘Going way to far with all the surgery,’ wrote one, while another agreed, writing: ‘Too much… where’s your natural beauty gone’.

‘Alien,’ added another, ‘why o why do this to yourself, u should of aged gracefully, u would of been stunning’.

Another wrote: ‘Should never have gone down the route of messing around with ya face, thought I was looking at a Waxwork dummy, not good. Sorry…’.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Others commented: ‘Too much make up, you dont need it !!!’ ‘Genuinely thought that was a waxwork!!’ and ‘I thought it was wax! Katie what you doing?’.

The mum-of-five, who recently got engaged for the fifth time to partner Kris Boyson, recently revealed that she plans to head back to Turkey to get even more cosmetic surgery done.

Back in April, she posted a photo on her Instagram branding herself an ‘alien’, writing: ‘I know I look unrecognisable here but 4 days after surgery so very swollen and look like an alien 👽.’

However, she added afterwards that, despite having a terrible time with her recovery, she was happy that she was starting to get better and was looking forward to the results.

‘The most important thing is for you to feel good with yourself!’