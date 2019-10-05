Katie Price plans to ‘confront’ Dwight Yorke over lack of contact with Harvey

The former footballer and Harvey haven't seen each other in years

Katie Price has revealed she still wants former footballer Dwight Yorke to have a relationship with son Harvey.

The mum-of-five admitted she intends to turn up to Dwight’s house unannounced so she can confront him over the lack of contact.

Speaking in her latest YouTube video, Katie claimed it had been years since he had last met the 17-year-old.

While having her hair done, she says to camera, “What I would like to do is turn up to his dad’s place – Dwight Yorke’s – ring on the doorbell and be there with Harvey, for him to see Harvey.

“That’s what I would like to do and I will do that. I think Dwight should start entering Harvey’s life, it’s been years. How long has it been? Harvey was four when he last saw him.

“I would love Dwight to come into contact with Harvey, and just stand there, how can you not want to know Harv? He’s so funny.”

The former glamour model, 41, has previously opened up about Dwight, 47, not wanting to get to know his son.

Writing in her 2016 biography Reborn, she said, ‘I’d explained Harvey’s condition to Dwight many times, but he refused to understand it and kept going on about him being fat.

‘It’s sad that he is unable to accept Harvey for who he is and seems unable or unwilling to work within his limitations.

‘On that occasion, I think Dwight wanted to blame someone for the fact that his son is disabled.’

Last year, she told Dwight ‘it’s never too late – the door is always open’ in an emotional post shared with her two million Instagram followers.

Katie and former Manchester United player Dwight split in 2011 before Harvey was born.

Dwight initially denied he was Harvey’s dad, forcing Katie to undergo DNA tests to confirm he was his son.