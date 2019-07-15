Katie's recent surgery left her bruised and bedbound

Katie Price was left bruised, swollen, bedbound and looking like a ‘bloated alien’ following her recent surgery.

After the drastic cosmetic operations, the 41-year-old former glamour model was also forced to defecate into a plastic child’s potty and relied on boyfriend Kris Boyson to empty it.

Appearing on the recent series of her reality show, My Crazy Life, Katie can be seen lounging around on the sofa, with stiches around her face and severely bruised eyes.

Explaining the reason behind her battered appearance, Katie tells Kris: ‘I look like a bloated alien, it won’t stay like this but my body is in bits.

‘I had liposuction, my own fat injected into my bum, then fat put under my eyes – and a little lift.’

Revealing why she felt the need to undergo the painful procedures, the mum-of-five added: ‘I’m so sick to death of feeling fat, I needed a kickstart.

‘At the end of this month I am going to be a new woman.’

As personal trainer Kris listens looking horrified, Pricey then explains that it’s his job to help clean up after her when she uses the toilet.

‘You’re gonna have to help me get on my potty,’ she announces.

‘I’ve got a hole in between this outfit, a quick wee and poo and then I just go “Kris, can you empty it please?”’

The clip comes days after it was reported that Katie has decided she wants her new, inflated bottom reduced back to its original size because she feels it makes her look fat.

A source told The Sun: ‘Katie thinks she looks fat with a big bum and reckons she wants it back to how it was, instead of having more fat pumped into her bum to keep it perky.

‘She always wanted a hourglass figure and complained about having a flat bum, but it didn’t look like she thought it would.

‘Now she wants her old bum back. Plus, it was so painful when she got it done, she doesn’t want to go through it all again.’