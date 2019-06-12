‘Before and after surgery this should say,’ one follower wrote

Katie Price has been brutally trolled for posting before and after weight loss pictures while plugging a diet product.

The mum-of-five, 41, posted side by side snaps with the before one showing her putting out the rubbish in her bra and pyjama bottoms.

The shot was taken in November of last year.

The second, more recent picture shows the former glamour model flashing her tummy in a white crop top and white tracksuit bottoms.

It was presumably taken following her recent surgery, which included lipo and a Brazilian bum lift.

Katie is no stranger to brutal comments from trolls, and they were out in force when she posted this shot on Tuesday.

‘Before and after surgery this should say,’ one of her followers commented, and it soon received a huge 554 likes.

Another called her a ‘horrific role model’ for plugging more diet products and said weight loss was down to eating healthily and exercising.

A third wrote, ‘I love Katie but come on, we all know your weight loss is nothing do with these 🤣 tummy tuck and one of these.’

‘Must be brilliant stuff, it moves your belly button up too. What a waste of space officialkatieprice is,’ another wrote.

And: ‘Well this went down like a lead balloon! I’m embarrassed for you, why insult our intelligence for a few desperate likes!’

The post came as Emily Andre seemingly took a swipe at Katie’s latest surgical procedures.

‘I think it’s the surgeon’s responsibility as well to give honest advice about whether or not someone needs surgery,’ Emily, 29, wrote in her OK! magazine column.

‘If you’re paying for a procedure it’s easy for surgeons to just agree to do it and take the money, but really their responsibility is to ensure they don’t do anything unnecessary.’