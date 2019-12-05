She was declared bankrupt last month

Bankrupt Katie Price is thought to have lost a stone in just two weeks following her financial stress.

Those close to her are now fearing for her health after her dramatic weight loss.

A source said, “Katie’s dropped around a stone in two weeks, it’s really worrying.

READ MORE: Peter Andre ‘feels sorry’ for bankrupt Katie Price and vows to look after their kids

“She’s rushing around all over the place, and is really stressed out.

“She hasn’t cooked a proper meal in weeks and is practically on a liquid diet.”

The insider added, “Even when she went to Sheesh the other night she only ate a couple of prawns and a bit of meat.

“Normally, Katie loves junk food and takeaways so everyone’s really worried.”

Katie was declared bankrupt last month after months of spiralling debts.

Just two weeks ago, she blamed her ex-husband Peter Andre for her financial turmoil on a packed train.

She said, “Tomorrow, I’m being declared bankrupt. Even though I’m not bothered.

“I’ve known it’s coming, going bankrupt, because I took him [Peter] to court. He’s the worst person ever.”

She added, “I f**king can’t wait. I’m better off. “I know I shouldn’t say it. It’s good for me. It’s better than paying two-and-a-half grand a month to f**king HMRC. I’m not worried.”

This week, it was revealed that Katie is looking to sell two of the engagement rings that Pete bought her while they were together.

The two rings are worth a total of £230k, with an insider revealing, “Katie’s got three engagement rings from Peter – she wants to keep the first one for Princess but the other two ‘upgrades’ she’s willing to sell.

“She says they’re worth nothing to her anymore and she wants a fresh start.

“She’s not sure if she’ll sell them in a private auction or a public sale but she wants to sell them to the highest bidder and cash in.”