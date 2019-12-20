Katie Price appears to be cleaning up her house - as she shares snaps from inside her 'mucky mansion' telling fans it's ready for carpets and furniture.

Katie Price, 41, former glamour model and mum of five – once worth £45m – was declared bankrupt by the High Court last month after failing to settle debts of an estimated £80k and faces being left homeless.

Katie lives at the home with sons Harvey, 17, Junior Andre, 14, Jett, six, and daughters Princess, 12, and Bunny, five, but she has hinted that she’s having the ‘mucky’ home repaired in her latest Instagram story.

She captioned the snap, which is dated December 12, ‘Finally my house is ready for carpet and furniture.’

READ MORE: Katie Price moves out of on-off boyfriend Kris Boyson’s house after epic showdown

But sources said, ‘Katie is refusing to accept that she has to lose the house. She absolutely loves her mansion and has told the people in charge of her bankruptcy to find a way.

‘She doesn’t see how or why she should have to leave the place where she and the kids are so happy.

‘A lot of her friends are really worried. She’s behaving a bit deluded and is just seemingly refusing to face up to reality.’

Katie did the last school run of the year to collect Jett and Bunny from school with Princess in tow and has been enjoying a blow dry – despite her money woes.

Katie bought the home in Horsham, West Sussex, from ex-Cabinet Office Minister Francis Maude in 2014 for £1.3million. Its value then soared.

But a bankruptcy charge was placed on the property on December 3.

And it looks like the work won’t stop for Katie, who announced on her Instagram that she is holding make up masterclasses across the country. she uploaded an avert and captioned it, ‘Some exciting news… I’m doing my very own Makeup Masterclasses! Join me for a girly night for fun. Tickets are now live for Liverpool, Aberdeen & Newcastle on www.katiepricemerch.com (More dates coming soon!)’

Katie also has new series of My Crazy Life coming out