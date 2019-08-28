‘Luckily Theo couldn’t care less’ Kaz Crossley hits back after fans accuse Josh Denzel of ‘mocking’ Theo Campbell

Love Island‘s Kaz Crossley has hit back at her ex Josh Denzel, after fans accused him of mocking Theo Campbell.

The former athlete revealed yesterday that he has lost sight in one eye following a freak accident in Ibiza, and today fans seemed to think Josh was making fun of the very sad incident.

During a Q&A on Instagram while at the hospital, Kaz was asked by fans if she had seen Josh’s tweet.

At first the 24-year-old replied saying that she didn’t, adding that Josh had actually sent Theo a private message.

She said: ‘I have heard that Josh has messaged Theo privately which I thoughts was really nice.’

However, after seeing screenshots of the meme Josh had shared and since deleted – of RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jasmine Masters usually used to throw shade – she changed her tune.

She wrote: ‘Sounds about right. Funny he decides to message a private sob story after he deleted it.

‘Luckily Theo couldn’t care less about josh’s indirects as we have now lost count.’

Kaz and Josh split back in January, after six months together, but Kaz has previously revealed that she’s on speaking terms with her former Island partner.

Responding to more of her fans’ questions, the reality TV star has also revealed that Theo had to get seven stitches in his eye, and will have to remain in hospital for at least another two days because of antibiotics.

Speaking of how she felt when she heard her beau was in hospital, Kaz revealed: ‘It was so scary because they said to hi we’re just gonna save your eye, your vision is gone so he rang me before surgery and he was crying so much.’

She flew to Spain on Monday, and shared a sweet message yesterday to praise her ‘brave’ boyfriend.

She wrote: ‘It’s been a hard 24 hours no one here speaks English and he was taken for hours at one point and I had no clue he was in surgery again.

‘I’ve stayed in his room over night and just want to take him home. He’s so brave and positive.

‘Hopefully it will get better. Thanks for your kind messages.

‘I hope this will make people aware of the dangers at these parties and to be more careful.’

Get well soon, Theo!