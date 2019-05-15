This is just too awks!
Love Island star Kaz Crossley has hit back at ex-boyfriend Josh Denzel after he slammed her for ‘moving on’ less than three weeks after the pair split.
The couple began a whirlwind relationship when they met on 2018’s series of the ITV dating show, although they parted ways after just six months together.
Announcing the break up back in January, 25-year-old Kaz took to Instagram to confirm the split, writing: ‘Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey.
‘Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again.’
Now, former lover Josh, 27, has taken a swipe at Kaz, in the form of some rather awkward Instagram comments.
Beneath a meme, reading: ‘Girls that move on before it’s been three years after a break up,’ Josh penned: ‘Three years? How about three weeks?!’
Kaz sparked speculation of a romance between her and fellow Islander Theo Campbell, 27, when she shared a snap of her posing beside the athlete, who appeared on series three of the show during a holiday to Thailand.
Responding to Josh’s social media dig, the telly star feistily wrote: ‘Ppl move so brave after they’ve blocked you.’
Although Kaz and runner Theo are yet to publicly confirm that they are dating, the pair were photographed looking cosy on a date night earlier this month.
With Kaz in fits of laughter, Theo can be seen planting a kiss on her cheek and wrapping his arm around her, proudly showing off in front of the cameras.
Meanwhile, Josh is currently enjoying a luxury getaway to the Maldives, alongside fellow Love Island cast mates Jack Fowler and Wes Nelson.
Looking totally care free, the social media presenter shared a snapshot of the plush vacation, sporting a pair of swimming trunks and flaunting his abs in front of a palm tree.