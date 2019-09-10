Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon has warned pal and co-star Holly Willoughby that new panelist Mel B will try snog her.

The 46-year-old TV presenter, is set to film the new series of the late night panel game show, but while anything can happen during the on-screen antics, he tells us he hopes Scary Spice Mel B locks lips with rival team captain Holly Willoughby, when she joins the show.

Just a week after Mel announced she’d landed the job, replacing Paddy McGuinness, we caught up with Keith – real name Leigh Francis – on the red carpet at the TV Choice Awards.

He told us, ‘It’s so turbulent Celebrity juice, I lose Fearne Cotton then I lose Paddy McGuiness but now I’ve got a Spice Girl so I’m really excited.’

But while Keith and fans can’t wait for her arrival, Mel B’s fellow band mates Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner might not be so keen about her new job, as Mel is no stranger to being Brutally Honest about things – having previously claimed she slept with Geri and also spilled that Emma Bunton and Holly once snogged at a party.

Keith continued, ‘I think a lot of things are gonna be said that she shouldn’t be saying so for us, press-wise it’s good, she’s an open book. She’s just done that tour Brutally Honest so she is brutally honest, it’s going to be fun. I’ve known Mel for many years so I’m excited.’

When we asked him who he’d romantically pair the now single spice with, he replied, ‘I said to Holly “She’s probably going to try and get off with you, because if I was single I’d try and get off with you – I don’t care if you’re married.” I bet she does, I bet she tries to get off with her, I hope so, I’ll just watch.’

Mel B has been divorced for three years following her split from ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

Meanwhile Keith and Holly have a close friendship – when the pair aren’t filming they often catch up for drinks outside work.

Keith added, ‘I was out with her on Saturday, we went for dinner and then we went and got drunk at Annabels, it was nice because I’d not really seen her all summer. She text me saying do you want to meet here and I thought, ‘eh it’s expensive here man!’

But Keith has to share Holly with star of her other on-screen family – Phillip Schofield, who just celebrated their 10th anniversary of working on This Morning together.

But Keith, feeling a little left out said, ‘I did a little message but I didn’t see it on the telly, that was a waste of time!’

We can’t wait for Celebrity Juice to get even spicer!