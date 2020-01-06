It is a leap year!

Kelly Brook has hinted she might surprise her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi with a leap year proposal this year.

Speaking about the potential of utilising the leap year, the model and TV personality, 40, told OK! magazine, “You may have planted a seed there. That would be fun.

“I’ve always wanted to get engaged on Diamond Beach in Iceland. It’s beautiful, so maybe if we book a trip…”

And it wouldn’t be the first time Kelly has attempted to pop the question to Jeremy, who she describes as “sweet and supportive.”

Back in 2018, she admitted that she tried to propose on holiday, but french model Jeremy turned her down.

She said, “When we were in Antigua and the sun was setting and we were up at Shirley Heights I said to Jeremy, ‘Will you marry me?’ and he said, ‘Be quiet there are people around!

“So I tried to propose but he said it was too busy and told me to be quiet!

“I’ve asked him, but it wasn’t private enough.”

Kelly also opened up about her recent weight loss, explaining, “Before, my boobs were too big, I was too heavy and my back was hurting.

“I was having to wear five sports bras to go running.

“Especially hitting my 40th birthday, to actually get back in shape and feel confident again, I never thought I was going to look like this again.”

She added, “It wasn’t good to look like that and I wasn’t happy with who I was.”

“I can’t eat what I want. I used to be able to, but I hit 35 and my body completely changed.

“I was just putting on weight year after year.

“I think it’s hormonal, your metabolism, getting older and not moving as much.

“I crept up to a size 16 and a lot of my wardrobe didn’t fit me any more. My bras didn’t fit me and it was just a nightmare.”