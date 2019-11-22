‘We put it straight back’ Kelly Brook is forced to defend actions after boyfriend Jeremy Parisi brought her a gift from the ocean

Kelly Brook has been forced to defend her actions after fans raised concerns over posing with starfish plucked out of the ocean.

Kelly Brook is currently topping up her tan on idyllic break to the Bahamas with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi. But while the star shared snaps from her sun-soaked trip on her Instagram, wildlife conscious fans were quick to question her actions.

Kelly, uploaded a snap of herself holding a giant star fish that Jeremy had caught from the bottom of the ocean and captioned it, “Perfection #BirthdaysareBetterintheBahamas” but one fan said: “I hope you put it back otherwise you are part of the global problem” to which Kelly replied: “We put it straight back”.

Starfish ⭐️⭐️ The starfish will not die from being out of water for the length of time it takes to take a few pictures. You can often see them attached to rocks and pilings during low tide, and they would be out of water for longer than it takes to get a couple of pictures. But they can't stay out of the water indefinitely. We put these straight back 🤩

But before she did, Kelly put two starfish on the front deck of her yacht to take a snap and captioned it to address the worries. She wrote: “Starfish. The starfish will not die from being out of water for the length of time it takes to take a few pictures. You can often see them attached to rocks and pilings during low tide, and they would be out of water for longer than it takes to get a couple of pictures. But they can’t stay out of the water indefinitely. We put these straight back.”

And some came to her defence, one fan wrote: “That’s a very nice picture and I don’t think there’s any explanation needed.”

Birthdays are Better in the Bahamas 💕🎂🐚

Another put, “Shame you had to post this to calm down the snowflakes” and a third added: “It’s a bit like holding a humans head underwater for the length of time to take a picture. It won’t kill them but they do get stressed. The main thing is you returned them quickly and they will recover.”