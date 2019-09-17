Twin vibes

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram this week to debut a brand new look, revealing to her 115 million followers that she is now a blonde.

The 23-year-old super model appeared in Burberry’s London Fashion Week show last night, strutting her stuff on the runway and flaunting her new lighter locks.

Of course, a few of Kenny’s celebrity pals took to the comment section to praise her style change, with model Emily Ratajakowski writing: ‘Blonde is 🔥,’ while her hairstylist Scotty Cunha added: ‘Obsessed with you blonde!!!!!’

Meanwhile over on Twitter, Kendall’s older sis, Khloe Kardashian admitted to being in love with the transformation for a different reason.

As one fan shared some snaps of the reality babe’s newfound blonde-ness, tagging 35-year-old Khlo and asking: ‘HOW GORGEOUS KENNY LOOKS WITH BLOND HAIR? omg i can’t!!!!’

Agreeing with the Tweeter, the mum-of-one revealed she loved that she and Kendall now look like twins!

‘She’s so perfect either way!!!!!! I mean now she looks exactly like me.’

Earlier this year, younger Jenner sister Kylie shared a throwback photo of her and Khloe way back in the day, in which a tiny baby Kylie can be seen snoozing on a sleeping teenage Khloe.

As the self-made billionaire wished her older sister a happy birthday, fans couldn’t help but point out Khloe’s resemblance to Kendall.

‘I thought this was kendall 😍,’ one wrote, while a second agreed, adding: ‘I thought this was kendall holding a baby.’

Later, a third joked: ‘This is first pic of Khloe where I’m not questioning if she’s actually related to y’all 😭😭😭.’

Maybe Khloe and Kendall are more similar than we all thought!