Kendall Jenner has broken her silence on Caitlyn’s appearance in I’m A Celebrity.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been criticised, along with the rest of her family, for not supporting dad Caitlyn Jenner while she fights it out to be Queen of the jungle in this series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

But Kendall has now broken her social media silence on the subject for the first time since Caitlyn headed to the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kendall reposted a clip from Caitlyn’s account that shows the contestant trying to learn a dance routine alongside Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle and EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa.

Alongside the post, which Kendall shared with her nearly 120 million Instagram followers, the Victoria’s Secret catwalk model wrote, ‘always rooting for you ❤ strongest person on the 🌏’.

The reality star then hit back at critics who have been slamming the Kardashian family for not taking to social media to support Caitlyn during her stint in the jungle, writing, ‘just cuz I’m not posting doesn’t mean I’m not supporting. I love my dad!’.

Addressing all the critics, Kendall then added ‘everyone chill’ to her message.

Earlier this week, Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner also made a show of support towards the pair’s father, as she liked a post on Caitlyn’s Instagram account, which is being run by who she has described as her partner Sophia Hutchins.

The post shows a photo of Caitlyn and Sophia cuddling their two dogs, with the caption ‘We are all rooting for you @caitlynjenner on @imacelebrity live on @itv 😍😍😍’.

Kendall and Kylie’s older half sister Kim Kardashian, who is the former stepdaughter of Caitlyn, also took to her social media to support the I’m A Celeb star.

Last week the ITV show shared a video on their Twitter page of Caitlyn waking up the campers in the morning blaring “Let’s go team! Not just another day…another day to excel! Another day to be great! Rise and shine!”, alongside the caption, ‘Need this as my alarm tone! 😅 @Caitlyn_Jenner #ImACeleb’.

Kim Kardashian then shared the post, writing, ‘I literally recorded this and set this as my alarm a few weeks ago!’.