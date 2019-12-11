Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles have got fans excited after appearing on a talk show together.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made an appearance on James Corden’s Late Late Show, which was being guest hosted by former One Direction member Harry Styles.

The pair famously dated back in 2013, with fans obsessed with the couple ever since they parted ways wanting them to get back together at some point.

And last night ‘Hendall’ fans were treated to a bit of candid flirting action between the model pair when they appeared on the late night talk show together.

During a segment called Fill Your Guts or Spill Your Guts, the pair were required to ask each other question from flash cards.

The respondent then either had to answer the question or eat from the plethora of rather unappetising I’m A Celeb-esque dishes on the table, including cod sperm, salmon smoothie and 1,000-year-old EggNog.

And fans are begging for the iconic pair to get back together after they displayed serious chemistry while playing the game.

Especially when Kenny asked a cheeky question regarding Harry writing music about the pair’s relationship.

Saying, “I’m dying to know this,” Kendall asked, which of the songs on his last album were about her.

But rather than asking the personal question, Harry blushed and chose to tuck into a bowl of cod sperm (!) rather than answer the question, leading fans to think that there may be something going on between the two.

Fans took to social media, including Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to comment on the couple’s chemistry, with one writing, ‘This is the most herself I’ve ever seen Kendall on a show or in an interview – didn’t seem anxious or stiff at all – goes to show what good company can do!’.

‘They have such a great relationship as exes,’ another commented, while one wrote, ‘Harry and Kendall speaking through their eyes shows how good and close their friendship is.’

Others wrote, ‘harry and kendall are more than amazing…😍😍’, ‘💕💕💕’, ‘Love them 💕’, ‘Loved their chemistry 💙’, ‘please date again’, and ‘I feel like kendall still likes Harry she is so cute like a teenager in love’.

Eek watch this space!