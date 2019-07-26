Kerry Katona breaks silence on George Kay’s death with heartbreaking post about toxic relationships

George recently passed away

Kerry Katona has broken her silence after the death of her ex husband, George Kay, who died after a reported drug overdose earlier this month.

The former Atomic Kitten star married George in 2014 before the pair got divorced in 2017.

The couple had daughter Dylan-George, who is now five years old, during their time together.

The 38-year-old made her first post on social media yesterday since the news of George’s death.

Uploading two images, Kerry simply captioned the upload with, ‘RIP’.

Both pictures in the posts were of long, deep messages, one of which referenced toxic relationships.

The first read: ‘You are allowed to terminate toxic relationships.

‘You are allowed to walk away from people who hurt you. You are allowed to be angry and selfish and unforgiving. You don’t owe anyone an explanation for taking care of yourself.’

The second image continued the emotional theme, reading: ‘Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free. I’m following the path God laid for me.

‘I took His hand when I heard him call, I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day, to laugh, to love, to work or play.

‘Tasks left undone must stay that way, I found that place at the close of day. If my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy.

‘A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, ah yes, these things I too will miss. Be not burdened with times of sorrow, I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

‘My life’s been full, I’ve savoured much. Good friends, good times, a loved one’s touch.

‘Perhaps my time seemed all too brief, don’t lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me… God wanted me now, He set me free.’

George died aged 39 on Saturday July 6 after allegedly eating a large amount cocaine in front of staff at a Holiday Inn hotel in Cheshire.