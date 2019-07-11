The campaign group claimed the Atomic Kitten singer has 'blood on her hands'

Kerry Katona’s daughter Lilly McFadden has hit back at ‘poisonous’ Fathers4Juctice, saying her mum ‘put her neck on the line’ for George Kay.

The 16-year-old’s fury comes after the campaign group implied that Atomic Kitten singer Kerry was ‘to blame’ for George’s death.

In a tweet at the weekend, Fathers4Justice indicated that Kerry’s ‘refusal’ for George to see their daughter Dylan-Jorge had been a contributing factor to him taking an apparent cocaine overdose.

The campaign group’s founder Matt O’Connor tweeted at the time: ‘Tragic news about the passing of George Kay who came to Fathers4Justice for help.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

‘He was heartbroken after @KerryKatona7 denied him access to daughter Dylan-Jorge.

‘Katona’s not “heartbroken”. She has blood on her hands.’

Kerry’s daughters Molly McFadden, 17, and Lilly – both from Kerry’s first marriage to Brian McFadden – have both taken to Twitter to vent their anger at Fathers4Justice,

Molly called them ‘disgusting’ and demanded the tweet was deleted, and now Lily has had her say.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Lilly wrote: ‘I find your tweets repulsive and insensitive. You must remind yourself he had kids who are at an age that use social media.

‘You did not know George like we did and to have the audacity to speak of my mother who put her neck on the line for that man on countless occasions when no decent human would is vile.

READ MORE: Kerry Katona ‘heartbroken’ after ex-husband George Kay tragically dies aged 39

‘We’re in mourning and people like you are poisonous. Using death for your own gain and to increase your following is disgusting.

‘I’m sending love and light your way as it is clearly needed.’

George was found collapsed at home on Saturday and doctors were unable to save him after he was rushed to hospital.

Kerry met George in 2012, when he became her driver following a spell playing rugby league for Warrington Wolves.

They married in September 2014, and welcomed their daughter Dylan-Jorge, now five, five months later.