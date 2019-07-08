Kerry's ex-husband George Kay died from a suspected overdose

Kerry Katona’s daughter Molly McFadden has slammed campaign group Fathers4Justice after they claimed the singer has ‘blood on her hands’ for George Kay’s death.

George died aged 39 following a suspected drug overdose.

In the wake of the sad news, Fathers4Justice claimed Kerry had denied George access to their five-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge.

‘Tragic news about the passing of George Kay who came to Fathers4Justice for help,’ the tweet read.

‘He was heartbroken after @KerryKatona7 denied him access to daughter Dylan-Jorge. Katona’s not “heartbroken”. She has blood on her hands. Matt O’C #RIP.’

After catching wind of the tweet, which was written by Fathers4Justice campaigner and founder Matt O’Connor, Molly – whose dad is Westlife singer Brian McFadden – furiously defended her mum.

‘I suggest take this tweet down, how dare you make statements this disgusting at such a vulnerable time, your accusations are innacurate nd extremely insensitive,’ she wrote.

‘I truly hope you never find yourself in this kind of situation. Vile words from a vile person you should be ashamed [sic].’

Kerry is yet to comment on the sad news but sources close to the former Atomic Kitten singer, 38, said she was ‘heartbroken’.

They told the Mirror: ‘No one yet knows what he overdosed on or whether it was intentional or an accident. Kerry is heartbroken, he’s DJ’s dad and she loved him once.’

On Friday, former rugby player George was found collapsed at home and taken to hospital where he later died.

Kerry and George knew each other as teens but didn’t started dating until 2012 after meeting in Warrington, Cheshire.

They welcomed their daughter Dylan-Jorge in early 2014 and married five months after her arrival. The pair split in October 2015 and Kerry claimed George had assaulted her.

A friend of Kerry claimed the pair weren’t speaking at the time of his death, adding to the Sun: ‘There was a restraining order out against him and he wasn’t allowed to go anywhere near her.’