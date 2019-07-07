Our thoughts go out to George and his family

Kerry Katona is reportedly ‘heartbroken’ after her ex-husband George Kay died on Friday following a suspected overdose.

The former rugby player reportedly collapsed at his home and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival – he was just 39-years-old.

George was father to Kerry’s youngest daughter Dylan-Jorge, five.

The mum-of-five is said to be devastated over his death, with a family friend allegedly telling the Mirror: ‘Kerry was told this afternoon that George suffered an overdose and was taken to hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

‘No one yet knows what he overdosed on or whether it was intentional or an accident.

‘Kerry is heartbroken, he’s DJ’s dad and she loved him once. She can’t bear the thought of explaining to her daughter what has happened.’

Kerry was believed to be in London with new boyfriend Ryan Mahoney when she was called and told the news of George’s death.

The friend added to the paper: ‘She’s devastated. Kerry loved George once and, while she’s not had contact with him for a long time, it is a huge shock.

‘Her younger kids, Max and Heidi, who she had with Mark Croft, loved George too and called him dad.

‘She has no idea what to tell them.’

Kerry and George knew each other as teenagers and reunited in 2012 when George worked as a security guard on Kerry’s promotional tour for her autobiography, Too Much Too Young.

They married September 2014, five months after she gave birth to Dylan-Jorge. However the couple divorced in 2017.