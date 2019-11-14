Kerry Katona admits she was ‘heartbroken’ after Brian split

Kerry Katona has opened up on her split from Brian McFadden.

The TV star and her singer-songwriter ex-husband split back in 2004 after being married for only two years.

During their relationship the showbiz pair welcomed two daughters together, 18-year-old Molly Marie and Lilly-Sue.

However Brian filed for divorce from Kerry in 2004, separating from her until the paperwork was finalised in 2006.

And now the former Atomic Kitten singer has opened up about the split, admitting that it left her ‘heartbroken’.

Responding to former TOWIE star Ferne McCann’s heartbreak over ex-partner Arthur Collins, which she opened up about on her TV series First Time Mum, Kerry spoke detailed her own experience in column with new! Magazine.

‘Seeing Ferne McCann break down over the loneliness of being a single mum resonated with me,’ wrote the mum of five, who is also mum to 12-year-old Heidi and 11-year-old Maxwell from ex-husband Mark Croft and five-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge who she shared with late estranged husband George Kay.

Speaking of her split from Brian, she went on to say, ‘I remember feeling shattered when my first marriage broke down and I was left with two baby daughters.

‘It’s one thing being heartbroken by the loss of a relationship, but add to that the guilt of being a mum and it’s so hard.’

The former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star said she’ll ‘never forget the sadness of feeling like I couldn’t make Brian love me enough to keep our family together,’ adding, ‘It took me a long time to get over that.’

Kerry did admit that, although she understands how Ferne feels, she does acknowledge that what she went through is different to the mum-of-one’s situation, as Ferne’s ex Arthur is currently serving a 20-year jail sentence.

Kerry’s response comes as the former The Only Way Is Essex star broke down in the latest episode of her TV programme, saying, “When I actually stop and think about my situation… I never actually let myself get to that stage where I want to meet someone.

“I’m so ready to meet someone now, I don’t want to be on my own.”