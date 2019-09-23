The former I'm A Celebrity winner speaks exclusively to CelebsNow

Kerry Katona and Katie Price have a notoriously rocky friendship since they bonded in the I’m A Celebrity jungle back in 2004.

And, following recent reports that Katie had called Kerry a hypocrite, after Kerry said her surgery scars were ‘horrendous’, the pair seemed to be back being thick as thieves, as they celebrated Kerry’s birthday together, along with their daughters.

Speaking exclusively to CelebsNow at the Paul Strank Charitable Gala 2019, Kerry told us, ‘She never called me a hypocrite. If anyone saw those pictures of Kate, she looked horrendous, and Kate knows that.

‘She came to my house on my birthday, she stayed the night, we had a bottle of champagne, and a kebab.’

However, Kerry went on to jokingly add, ‘I hadn’t seen her for a year, but I said I don’t want to see her for another year!’

Kerry also spoke about how she and her daughter Dylan-Jorge, five, are doing after her ex-husband George Kay died in July from a suspected drug overdose.

Fathers’ rights organisation Fathers4Justice blamed Kerry for George’s death at the time.

They said, ‘George Kay died of a broken heart. He was broken-hearted after being denied access to his beloved daughter Dylan-Jorge (DJ) by his ex Kerry Katona.’

And hitting back at them, Kerry said to us, ‘They call themselves a charity who are here to help people but they belittled what I went through. And I think it’s disgusting. It is what it is, I’m going to take it with a pinch of salt and not let it get to me.’

She added, ‘Obviously it doesn’t bother me because I’ve been in the industry for 20 years. I’m used to it.

‘It took me a long time to get used to it but I felt I had to put the comments up to help people visualise and actually see what people write and how horrendous it can be, but I’m sound as a pound.’

Talking about her and George’s daughter, she added, ‘Dylan is doing really well.’