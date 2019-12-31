Kerry Katona slams Katie Price ‘her life’s all over the place’

Kerry Katona has blasted Katie Price.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, who appeared in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here with Katie back in 2004, has spoken out about her friend’s ‘difficult year’, saying that her life is “all over the place”.

Speaking in her column for new! magazine, Kerry said, “Obviously I adore Katie Price but I have a theory as to why her reality show has been renewed.

‘People love watching drama! And the fact is there’s so much drama around her – it’s like watching a soap opera… people are intrigued!”

“I love Kate and I’ll always be there for her,” continued Kerry, “so I’ll be tuning in, but her life’s all over the place at the minute.”

“That said,” she added, “I know the public are rooting for her to turn it around and there’s no question she’s great entertainment, so good luck to her!”

Speaking out earlier this month, Kerry said that she would offer support to Katie should she need it, as she has had quite a ‘difficult year’.

Speaking about Katie, who recently took to Instagram to ‘thank all my loyal fans and supporters who have stood by me throughout a difficult year,’ Kerry said that she would take in Katie and her five kids for Christmas after she was declared bankrupt earlier this year.

“When I was going through a difficult time with George [her late ex-husband] one night, I rang Kate.

“She said, ‘Get in the car and come and stay here right now.’,” Kerry told Closer magazine.

“So if she needed somewhere to stay,” continued Kerry, who herself has been declared bankrupt twice in the past, “of course she could stay with me for Christmas – I’ll take her in and all of the kids.”