This Morning viewers were left squirming today when Kevin Clifton was awkwardly quizzed about his rumoured romance with Stacey Dooley.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro and his sister Joanne Clifton both appeared on the ITV daytime show to promote their upcoming joint tour, but the conversation soon turned to his relationship with the journalist.

At the end of the pair’s chat about the tour, Ruth Langsford asked if Kevin and Stacey were ‘all good’.

Slightly embarrassed, Kevin replied: ‘Yes, yes all good! All good.’ He then joked: ‘Look at this, straight into the personal life!’

‘You’re smiling, that’s all I need to know,’ Ruth said before Kevin added that their new relationship was ‘all good’.

After the awkward exchange, one viewer at home tweeted, ‘You knew that was coming… awkward!!!! #ThisMorning.’

‘Oooft Ruth asking that about him and Stacey awks #ThisMorning,’ a second added.

While a third wrote, ‘Hows the partner ha ha ha ha ha he hee hee all good!! #thismorning.’

Back in April, Kevin and Stacey appeared to confirm their controversial romance with a loved-up Instagram snap, which showed Kevin with his arm wrapped around the grinning broadcaster.

A month earlier, Stacey had moved out of the Brighton home she shared with ex boyfriend Sam Tucknott after the personal trainer allegedly found texts from Kevin confessing his love for the TV star on her phone.

Devastated Sam claimed he saw a message which read ‘I love you’.

Sam, who dated Stacey for four years, went on to brand Kevin a ‘slippery, slimy snake’ and an ‘absolute rat’.

‘I was getting my stuff to leave. Stacey was in the loo,’ he told The Sun.

‘Her phone went and it was Kevin Clifton – “I love you” with a red love heart. I grabbed the phone and confronted her. She said she’d tell me everything I need to know.’

Stacey later addressed Sam’s interview, telling her fans that there are ‘two sides to every story’.

Writing on Twitter, Stacey said: ‘Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are 2 sides to every story.

‘I haven’t got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I’ve read on here. Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward.’