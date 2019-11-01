Kevin Hart has opened up on his life-changing car accident.

Earlier this year the actor and comedian was involved in a major car accident while in a car in Malibu, California with close friends.

The Jumanji star suffered major injuries to his back after he was involved in the incident in September with friend Jared Black, who was driving the car, and his fiancée Rebecca Broxterman.

And now, two months later, Kevin has spoken out the difficult accident, opening up to fans about his ‘world was changed forever’ after the crash and how he has moved on from it.

Taking to his Instagram page, the comedian shared a video with his nearly 81 million followers that shows his intensive rehabilitation and recovery over the last couple of months.

“Basically you realise you’re not in control,” he said. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. And at the end of the day it can all be over.”

In the video the star can be seen in a hospital, leaning on a frame to try and stand up.

He also shared clips of him undergoing physical therapy at home and struggling through rehabilitation exercises.

The dad-of-four also shared a series of clips that show him walking around the house and spending time with his wife and children while wearing a back brace.

Saying that the accident was a “message from God”, the star added, “Life is funny, because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most.

“In this case I feel that God told me to sit down. When you’re moving too fast and doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things you’re meant to see.”

“After my accident I see things differently” he continued. “I see life from a while new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof.

“I’m thankful for my family, my friends, for the people who simply ride with me and have been with me, because you stood by me. My fans – thank you for all of your love and support.”

“Don’t take today for granted,” continued the Think Like A Man star, “because today’s not promised.”

Kevin also showed fans a clip of his meeting with a team of doctors, who say to him that will take a year to fully recover, to which the star replies, “I’m not in a rush. I’m thankful for simply still being here.”

He finishes that his recovery is “the road to being a bigger and better version of me”, adding that he’s “looking forward to an amazing 2020”.