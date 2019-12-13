Eagle-eyed fans have spotted five key Loose Women stars missing from the show's Christmas party.

The Loose Women pannelists got together after the show to celebrate Christmas early with a special lunch but in snaps posted on social media, fans question where some panelists are.

Jane Moore uploaded a snap of stars sat around a long dinner table and captioned it, ‘Loose Xmas lunch that became dinner #hungover’ and in the pic she tagged co-panelists Stacey Solomon, Linda Robson, Kaye Adams, Andrea McLean, Christine Lampard and Carol McGiffin.

READ MORE: Coleen Nolan says she wants a ‘rich sugar daddy’ but admits only younger men come on to her

But fans were keen to see the likes of Coleen Nolan, Ruth Langsford, Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha and Saira Khan.

And Christine Lampard posted the snap to social media, captioned, ‘Festive frolics with this naughty bunch @loosewomen #chrsitmaslunch’ To which Nadia Sawalha replied, ‘Nooooooooooooooo’. And that’s when fans began to speculate why certain people were missing from the get-together.

One replied, ‘I can’t see you in this photo we’re you not there @nadiasawalhaandfamily xxx’

Another asked, ‘Where’s Ruth and Coleen ?????’ a third pointed out, ‘No Lady Penny either.’

More asked, ‘Where’s Ruth?’ and someone added, ‘A lot of these loose women missing? “People are surprised. We really do all get along.” Mmhmmm ‘

Another fan asked, ‘Where is Saira Khan?’

When we spoke to Saira, she told us, ‘The Loose Women girls did go out but a few of us weren’t there because on that day I had my son’s choral society performance up in Oxford, I think Nadia wasn’t very well and Coleen’s gone off to New York. I was very jealous of their Instagram but there will be something to celebrate in the New Year.’

But Linda Robson, who has been missing from the panel, did attend and fans were pleased to see her. One wrote, ‘Delighted to see Linda there. We missed her,’ and a second added, ‘Lovely to see Linda Robson.’

While someone pointed out that Ruth rarely attends any of the Loose Women gatherings.

They wrote, ‘lovely to see @lindarobson58 there and i understand that not everyone can always attend things but Ruth never seems to go to any of the LW parties / girly weekends / meals!!??’